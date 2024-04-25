BSF Jawan’s death in Tripura election camp surrounded in mystery

A 27-year-old BSF jawan was found dead in a makeshift Lok Sabha election camp in north Tripura. His body was recovered from inside a bus in which he was returning to the temporary camp after election duty.

Raksa Nargis Keshav of the 199th battalion of the BSF in Panisagar, North Tripura, hailed from Latur, Maharashtra.

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently unclear. When the incident took place late at night some BSF personnel were also present on the bus.

Authorities are investigating whether it was a case of suicide or an accidental death, noting that Keshav’s rifle was found unlocked beside him.

Keshav’s body is presently in the mortuary at the Kanchanpur sub-division hospital. Following a post-mortem scheduled for Thursday, his remains will be handed over to his family.