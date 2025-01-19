National Book Fair: Insights on Harivansh’s journalism and Aneesh Ankur’s theatre’s societal role take centre stage

The National Book Fair in Ranchi on Saturday featured two compelling discussions, showcasing senior journalist and Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh’s “Samay Ke Sawal” series and cultural activist Aneesh Ankur’s “Rangmanch Ke Samajik Sarokar”. Both books delve into the interplay between society, politics, and culture.

Harivansh’s Samay Ke Sawal: A Chronicle of Public Issues. The ten-volume “Samay Ke Sawal” series, covering Harivansh’s four decades of journalism (1977–2019), was praised for its depth and authenticity. Chief guest Balbir Dutt called it “an authentic document of people’s history,” while Professor Ravidatt Vajpayee described it as a “timeless account of journalism’s role in shaping society.”

Advertisement

Social activist Dayamani Barla lauded Harivansh’s contributions to tribal and marginalised communities, saying his work not only raised their issues but also offered solutions. Harivansh emphasised Jharkhand’s potential as a model state, rooted in its rich tribal culture.

Advertisement

Aneesh Ankur’s Rangmanch Ke Samajik Sarokar: Theatre’s Societal Role. Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji highlighted Aneesh Ankur’s book as a vital exploration of theatre’s relationship with society and politics. She remarked, “It reveals how social and political forces shape and influence theatre.”

Critics applauded the book for its rare insights, including interviews with prominent directors and actors. Aneesh Ankur emphasised theatre’s role in societal change, tracing its historic significance from the 1857 rebellion to contemporary times.

A Common Thread: Social Engagement. Both discussions emphasised the transformative power of journalism and theatre in addressing societal concerns. The events were attended by notable figures, including Mahadev Toppo, Anuj Kumar Sinha, and Prakash Devkulish, alongside writers, artists, and activists.

These books stand as enduring testaments to the vital role of literature, journalism, and art in shaping society and inspiring future generations.