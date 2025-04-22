ED raids in Jharkhand over Forest Land Scam: Searches conducted at 15 locations, officials interrogating in Bokaro, Ranchi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a major crackdown once again in Jharkhand. On Tuesday morning, ED teams carried out raids at the Forest Department office in Bokaro and multiple locations in Ranchi, including Hari Om Tower in Lalpur, Kanke, and Hatia.

In Ranchi, the raids targeted the offices of a construction company and residences linked to individuals associated with it. ED officials are examining documents and conducting interrogations.

Sources indicate that raids were conducted at a total of 15 locations across Jharkhand and Bihar. The operation is linked to a forest land scam that recently came to light in Bokaro.

In 2022, an illegal land occupation and scam involving about 100 acres of forest land in the Tetulia Mouza area of Bokaro district came to light. It is alleged that the land mafia, in collusion with administrative officials, handed over this land to a private company.

Investigations revealed that in 2013, the Forest Department plot in the Chas police station area was recorded as fallow land. A case was then filed, leading to the commencement of the investigation. Given the seriousness of the forest land scam, CID has also initiated an inquiry under the direction of Jharkhand’s DGP, Anurag Gupta.