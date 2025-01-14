IIT engineering topper found dead at hostel

In a heart-wrenching incident that has left the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur community in shock, a third-year electrical engineering student, Shaon Malik, was found dead in his hostel room on Sunday. The discovery, made by his parents during a visit to the campus, has sparked an outpouring of grief and raised questions about mental health and support systems at one of India’s premier institutions.

According to an institute official, a 21-year-old Malik had spoken to his parents over the phone at 11 pm on Saturday, and there were no indications of distress during the conversation. When there was no response to their calls or knocks on his door, his parents, with the assistance of institute personnel, forcibly opened the door to find him hanging.

Shaon’s parents, who usually visit their son’s hostel almost every Sunday with home-cooked food, drove down to their son’s hostel from South Kolkata yesterday too. But, Shaon did not pick up their calls. Around 11.30 a.m., they signed their names at the Azad Hall hostel visitor’s register and went up to their son’s room, to find it locked from inside.

Expressing grief, IIT-Kharagpur director Amit Patra described Malik as a “topper” and “academically gifted student”. “He was also interested in Bengali drama and that he was loved by his professors. He had a bright future ahead. His professors also offered him a good project. We are deeply saddened by this incident and are extending all possible support to the police in their investigation,” Patra said.

Campus security and medical teams were immediately alerted, and the local police were called to the scene. A senior police officer confirmed that the post-mortem examination had been completed and videographed, with investigations ongoing to determine the circumstances of the death.

IIT-Kharagpur expressed profound grief in a statement, mourning the loss of Malik. “The students, staff, and faculty members are in utter shock over the sudden demise of Shaon Malik. He was an academically gifted student, known for his intelligence, dedication, and promising future in the field of electrical engineering,” the statement said.

The incident occurred in the Azad Hall of Residence, one of the hostels on the campus. The institute has announced an internal inquiry into the incident and pledged to implement measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

IIT-Kharagpur emphasised its commitment to the mental health and well-being of students. “We have a range of support services available, including counselling and mental health resources. We urge students to utilize these services whenever needed,” the statement added.

Malik’s death comes just days after the body of a junior lab technician-cum-assistant was discovered in staff quarters on the campus, raising concerns about mental health support and safety measures.

“Our foremost priority is to extend heartfelt condolences and support to Malik’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” the institute said.

The police investigation continues, with authorities looking into all aspects of the case.