Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in collaboration with the Indian Air Force has launched unique skill-based Bachelor’s Degree Programmes for newly joined Agniveers.

The Degree Programme has an equal weightage of the knowledge and skill components, thus meeting the mandate of NEP-2020 for integrating higher education with skill education.

It was launched by IGNOU in the presence of Prof Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU and Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of the Indian Air Force.

The three years degree programme has provisions for multiple entry and exit. After completion of 1st year with 40 credits, the undergraduate certificate will be awarded and with 80 credits in two years, there is the provision of an undergraduate diploma.

The learners have options for exit and re-entry. The knowledge component of the programme will be offered by IGNOU from its bouquet of courses available for bachelor’s degree students in Arts, Science, Commerce, Tourism Management and Vocational Studies (MSME).

The skill-based courses will be aligned to the NSQF and imparted through IGNOU and training at the IAF training establishment.

During the ceremony, Prof Nageshwar Rao gave insights into the delivery mechanism for student support services to Agniveers for their smooth progress in pursuing the programmes and appearing for the examination at different IGNOU centres at their convenience.

Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha emphasised the far-reaching implication of this collaborative effort and exhorted it to be a game changer for the Defence Forces particularly the Agvineer to pursue higher education while on the job.