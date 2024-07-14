IAF launches Kargil ‘Vijay Diwas’ celebrations

To commemorate 25 years of Kargil victory, the Indian Air Force is currently celebrating ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti’ at the Air Force Station Sarsawa, honouring the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

The 152 Helicopter Unit, ‘The Mighty Armour’, of Air Force Station Sarsawa played a key role during Operation Safed Sagar. On 28 May 1999, Sqn Ldr R Pundir, Flt Lt S Muhilan, Sgt PVNR Prasad and Sgt RK Sahu of 152 HU were tasked to fly as ‘Nubra’ formation for a live strike against enemy positions at Tololing.

After successfully pressing home the attack, their helicopter was hit by an enemy Stinger Missile during the breakaway, leading to the loss of four precious lives. For this act of exceptional courage, they were awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), posthumously. Their supreme sacrifice ensured that their names forever remain etched in the annals of history of IAF.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Defence said the IAF has a proud legacy of courage and sacrifice by its gallant air warriors who fought valiantly in the Kargil War, which was indeed a milestone in the history of military aviation. IAF operations in the Kargil War (Op Safed Sagar) are a testament to IAF’s ability to overcome insurmountable challenges posed by the steep gradient and dizzying altitudes of above 16000 ft, that posed unique operational difficulties in targeting the enemy.

The swift technical modifications and training held IAF in good stead in its employment of air power to win this war fought at the highest battlefield of the world. Overall, IAF flew around 5000 strike missions, 350 reconnaissance/ ELINT missions, and around 800 escort flights. The IAF also flew over 2000 helicopter sorties towards casualty evacuations and air transport operations.

On Saturday, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, laid a wreath along with senior dignitaries, families of brave hearts, veterans and serving IAF officers, at the Station War Memorial as a tribute to all air warriors who laid down their lives in service of the nation. The CAS felicitated and interacted with the next of kin during the event.

A spectacular air show was organised that included a display by the Akash Ganga Team and aerial displays by Jaguar, Su-30Mki and Rafale fighter aircraft. A “Missing Man formation” was flown by Mi-17 V5 in memory of the fallen heroes.

A static display of IAF helicopters viz Mi-17 V5, Cheetah, Chinook was also organised along with performances by the Air Warrior Drill Team and the Air Force Band.

The event was witnessed by over 5000 spectators, including school children, residents of Saharanpur area, veterans, civil dignitaries and personnel of Defence Forces establishments from Roorkee, Dehradun and Ambala.