Government felicitates students with high scores in board exams

Fifteen students of West Burdwan district, who performed exceptionally well in the Madhyamik board and related examinations last year were felicitated by the state government today at their respective homes.

Every year, chief minister Mamata Banerjee felicitates the top performing students in board examinations at a function in Kolkata on 5 September, but due to some issues the event could not be organized last year.

As per the wishes and the directives of the chief minister, the state government had decided to felicitate these students at their respective homes.

Accordingly, the officials of the district civil and education department handed over the gifts personally to each of these 15 students of West Burdwan district.

Amadia Ghosh of Assembly of God Church School in Ukhra, West Burdwan, is one such student to receive the gifts and certificates today in her house. She scored over 98.8 per cent marks in the ICSE Class X board examinations in 2024.

Soumendra Banerjee, planning coordinator of West Burdwan district and collectorate visited her house and handed over the gifts and certificates today.

Narendra Nath Chakraborty, Pandaveswar MLA also congratulated her for her good performance.