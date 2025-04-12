Mamata to launch Kalighat skywalk on Poila Boishakh Eve

The city of joy is set to welcome a new architectural landmark as the much-anticipated Kalighat skywalk is slated to open on 14 April, just a day before Poila Boishakh, the Bengali New Year.

The grand inauguration will be led by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, marking a major boost to infrastructure around the iconic Kalighat temple. With its modern design, the skywalk is expected to ease foot traffic and enhance the cultural experience for devotees and tourists alike.

Sharing a first glimpse of the structure, the Trinamul Congress posted on X: “The Kalighat skywalk is all set to open on 14th April! Just a day before Bengali New Year, the grand inauguration of the Kalighat Skywalk will be led by Hon’ble Chief Minister @MamataOfficial. With its modern design and intricate architecture, the Skywalk is truly a sight to behold. Here’s a first glimpse “

