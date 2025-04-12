Mamata wishes success to yoga and naturopathy examinees

Ahead of the yoga and naturopathy examinations scheduled to begin on 13 April across the state, chief minister Mamata Banerjee extended her best wishes to all examinees. In a message of encouragement, the chief minister expressed hope that the candidates would successfully clear the exam and contribute to the well-being of the people through their work in the field.

The final-year examinations of the yoga and naturopathy course, recognised by the West Bengal University of Health Sciences, will be held at two prominent government hospitals — North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri and Kolkata Medical College and Hospital in the southern part of the state. Dr. Tushar Kanti Shil, president of the West Bengal Yoga and Naturopathy Council, was informed by the chief minister through an official letter, urging him to ensure that appropriate logistical and security arrangements are made so that examinees coming from different parts of the state can appear for the exams without any difficulties. Speaking on the upcoming examination, Dr Shil said that the exam on 13 April is for the RYT (registered yoga therapist) one-year course. “The southern region’s examination centre will be at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, while the northern region’s examination will be conducted at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital,” he added. The RYT course includes two theoretical papers — one on anatomy, physiology, and pathology, and the other on yoga and naturopathy. In addition to the written exams, candidates will also appear for practical tests, which include demonstrating shatkarma — six cleansing techniques integral to hatha yoga. “This year, the number of examinees has exceeded 1,000,” Dr Shil said. “Our motto is ‘For every ailment, there is a corresponding yoga’. The chief minister has always been a strong supporter of yoga and naturopathy, and we recently received an inspiring message from her that has further boosted our morale.”

He added that, thanks to Mamata Banerjee’s vision and encouragement, India’s first functioning Yoga and Naturopathy Council was established in West Bengal. Under her leadership, a dedicated Yoga Medical College and Hospital has also been constructed in Belur, where undergraduate students are pursuing studies in yoga and naturopathy. “We hope that with the cooperation of all stakeholders, the upcoming examinations will be conducted smoothly and successfully,” said Dr Shil.

