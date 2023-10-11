Government Brings SHRESHTA Scheme for Scheduled Caste Students

In a remarkable move towards enhancing education and bolstering the socio-economic advancement of Scheduled Caste (SC) students, the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has unveiled the ‘Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas’ (SHRESHTA). The primary objective of this initiative is to extend the influence of government development programs and address service gaps in regions predominantly inhabited by SC communities within the education sector.

SHRESHTA, designed to provide high-quality education to SC students, aims to create an environment conducive to their holistic development and secure their future prospects. The scheme’s implementation comprises two distinct approaches. The first category includes top CBSE/State Board-affiliated private residential schools known as SHRESHTA institutions.

To identify outstanding students each year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Entrance Test for SHRESHTA (NETS). These students will gain admission to schools affiliated with CBSE/State Boards for their education from Class 9 to 12.

A selection committee, evaluating their exceptional performance, will handpick these schools. Institutions boasting a pass rate exceeding 75 percent for classes 10 and 12 over the past three years will be among those chosen for admitting these exceptional students.

More about the SHRESHTA scheme:

The SHRESHTA scheme underscores the government’s commitment to fostering socio-economic progress among SC students. It also ensures that they receive a top-tier education. This initiative aims to address educational disparities and create equal opportunities for students belonging to the SC community. It does so by partnering with grant-in-aid institutions run by non-governmental organizations and residential high schools that provide high-quality education.

Through SHRESHTA, the government is striving to create an inclusive educational landscape that empowers SC students. The scheme’s focus exemplifies a significant step towards achieving equitable growth and development.

As the government launches the SHRESHTA scheme, it aims to provide SC students with access to the best educational resources. It ensures that they are equipped with the tools needed to break barriers and overcome challenges. This initiative stands as a testament to the government’s dedication to inclusive education.