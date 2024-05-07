City schools do well in ICSE, ISC results

The students of both Class X and XII in West Bengal have put up a stellar performance in the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations results this year with a rise in the total pass percentage as well as gender wise categorization. The results by the council were declared today.

In the Class X results, a total of 99.22 per cent students from the state passed the examination this year. Last year, 98.71 per cent in total had cleared the Class X exams from the state. In the gender-wise performance, a total of 99.41 per cent girls of West Bengal cleared the exam witnessing a rise than 2023 when the total pass percentage of girls in the state was 99.01. Even the performance of boys in the Class X board exams this year has seen an improvement with 99.07 per cent of them becoming eligible for the next class. Last year, the number stood at 98.47 per cent.

Likewise, the students’ performance in the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC) in the state has witnessed improvement in the results declared today. A total of 97.80 per cent students from West Bengal passed the ISC exam this year unlike 2023 when the percentage was recorded as 96.88. As per the data shared by the council, the girls who had outperformed the boys with 98.04 per cent of them clearing the exam in 2023, once again won the race and 98.86 per cent of the former emerged successful in this year’s Class XII results.

Advertisement

Registering a marginal rise, a total of 42,372 students from West Bengal had appeared for the ICSE exams from 426 schools this year. A similar rise was seen in the council data for ISC in which the total number of students who appeared in the exam from the state was 27,621 from 320 schools.

Notably, until last year the council issued a merit list in which several students from the state with many of them even appearing from various city schools would make a mark. However, aiming to avoid unhealthy competition among students, the council decided to discontinue the system of merit list this year. Even in cases of compartment examination, the council has decided to discontinue the system. Students wishing to improve their marks or grades in the same year of the examination would have the opportunity to sit for an improvement exam for maximum two subjects. As per the information available, the improvement examination is likely to be conducted in the month of July by the council.

The council would allow its students to opt for re-evaluation and re-checking of the results for both ICSE and ISC examinations. According to the board, the ICSE examination starting date was 21 February and it was concluded on 28 March while the exam was conducted on 18 days.

For ISC, the examination starting date was 12 February and concluded on 4 April 2024. The examination was conducted for 28 days.