Stellar show by Class X, XII students from state

Students in West Bengal have done a stellar performance in the Class X and XII Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Examination, the results of which were declared today.

The total pass percentage of the students from the state is higher than that of the nation and the regional levels in both the secondary and higher secondary results.

In the Class X results, the state recorded a total pass percentage of 94.77, which is higher than that of the national and regional levels that recorded 93.60 per cent and 92.03 per cent respectively. Even in the Class XII results, the West Bengal students performed brilliantly by 88.39 per cent of them clearing the exam. Like the secondary level, the total pass percentage of the state in the higher secondary is also more than that of the national percentage of 87.98 and regional percentage of 83.34.

After the Indian School Certificate Examinations results, the girls of the state outshined the boys once again with 95.98 per cent of the female students passing the Class X exams and 92.12 per cent becoming successful in the higher secondary results. Interestingly, in Class XII results, the pass percentage of the girls and the boys has a stark difference of about 6.63 per cent as the pass percentage of the boys from West Bengal stood at 85.49 percent.

Meanwhile, some of the students in Kolkata schools also passed the two board exams with flying colours. In Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Sagarika Sinha became the topper securing 98.8 per cent followed by Srijita Roy Chowdhury who obtained 98.2 per cent. In Birla High School, Aarav Kumar emerged as the top performer in Class X with 98.4 per cent while Debarshi Bhattacharjee and Kshrugal Bhattacharjee were the second toppers obtaining 97.6 per cent.

This year, the Class X CBSE exam was held between 15 February and 13 March while the Class XII exam was conducted from 15 February to 2 April. A total of 22,38,827 students, including 38,201 from West Bengal, had appeared for the Class X exam, this year. In the higher secondary exams, 16,21,224 students had appeared of which 40,399 were from the state. The overall pass percentage at the national level has seen a rise of 0.48 per cent in the class results and an increase of 0.65 per cent in Class XII results.

Notably, the board has decided to do away with the merit list and also did not award first, second or third divisions to the students. However, it issued merit certificates to the top 0.1 per cent of students, who obtained highest marks in the subjects and the certificate was provided in the digi-locker of the students.