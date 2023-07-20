Central University of Himachal gets historic A+ grade from NAAC

The Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) got an A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) becoming the first University of state to get the accomplishment. Located across three campuses in Dehra, Shahpur, and Dharamsala, the campus has five academic blocks and two administrative blocks.

The university under Prof. Sat Prakash Bansal, received full marks in various key areas, reflecting quality education for students. The university’s internal quality assessment system earned the recognition with efforts to raise academic standards.

CUHP’s journey has seen it transition to four-year UG and one-year PG programs, offering multiple entry and exit options. This initiative has proved highly successful, attracting a significant increase in demand for courses and highlighting the university’s focus on gender sensitization, human values, environmental sustainability, and professional ethics.

With emphasis on technological prowess, CUHP’s computer labs uses innovation for enhancing the learning experience for students. The university has implemented the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) system, offering students flexibility, attracting international students, and saving time and money.

CUHP’s multidisciplinary approach to education aims to prepare students for diverse careers, with graduates having notable accomplishments in their fields. Beyond academic excellence, CUHP runs with objective of fostering a compassionate and empathetic environment, nurturing socially conscious and responsible citizens.

Moving forward, CUHP aims to strengthen research activities, encourage interdisciplinary collaborations, and support research projects to enhance its reputation as a research-intensive institution at the national and international level.