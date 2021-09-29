Bihar panchayat elections’ 2nd phase underway in 34 districts

The voting for the second phase of Panchayat elections was underway in 48 blocks of 34 districts of Bihar on Wednesday morning.

Two candidates contesting the election of the post of Mukhiya (Village Head) were involved in a brawl in Bhojpur district. The two groups assembled at the polling booth numbers 112 and 114 in the government middle school located in the Tilath village Panchayat and got involved in a physical assault.

Both the groups made allegations of influencing voters against each other.

Similar situation arose in the 109 booth of Devchanda government middle school Piro in the same district where candidates of two groups were involved in assault.

Besides, a presiding officer was taken into custody in Madhepura district for asking an elderly voter to press the button of EVM for a particular candidate.

The second phase Panchayat election is currently underway in 48 blocks of 34 districts of Bihar with 71,467 candidates including 40,169 women candidates in the fray. They were contesting for 23,161 posts under the 6 categories.

The election commission is using EVMs for the post of Panchayat member, Mukhiya, Panchayat committee member and district council member while voting for Punch and Sarpanch was underway through the ballot box.

The voting is taking place in 6,543 schools and government buildings in the state.