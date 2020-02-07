Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 begins with the housemates waking up and dancing to an energetic song. Rashami hilariously asks Shehnaaz to talk to the crow which she refuses to do. Rashami calls her selfish saying that the latter does not talk to anyone when she is with Sidharth. Mahira and Paras talk who among them will be the top five housemates as per the calculations of Arti and others. Later on, Rashami calls Arti a ‘kaam chor’ which leads to a minor tiff between the two of them.

Sidharth, Paras, Arti and others pull Rashami’s legs about the same. Arti and Asim try to clear things out with each other about a previous issue. Arti says that she does not like poking post which Rashami and Asim try to say that it was just a joke. Meanwhile, Mahira thanks Rashami for taking up the former’s duty. They get involved in a fun banter about the same. Later on, Shehnaaz hilariously asks Bigg Boss to show up. Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s fun banter continues.

Paras kisses Mahira again post which she refrains him from doing so. Paras tries to make her laugh but to no avail. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz tries to run over a bathroom wiper on Sidharth despite being stopped repeatedly by him. The housemates are given a unique task by Bigg Boss in which the non-elite members have to remain inside the turtle shells unless the task stops in order to gain immunity. The elite members have to fight against the non-elites and try their best to get them out of their shells. Rashami is assigned the Sanchalak of the task.

The task begins and the non-elites enter their respective shells. Asim throws pepper powder on everyone. Mahira pulls out her hand in between post which Shehnaaz gives an idea to Rashami to oust the former if she does it again. Rashami then announces that Mahira is out of the task as the latter took her hand out despite being warned once. Mahira refuses to come out which leads to an ugly spat between her and Rashami. She then says that she will come out if Bigg Boss says so.

Rashami then announces that Paras is also eliminated as he has put his hand out. Just like Mahira, Paras also refuses to come out. He asks Bigg Boss to intervene post which he is informed that Sanchalak’s decision is considered as the final one. After that, both Paras and Mahira come out. On being prompted by Mahira, Shehnaaz says that it was her strategy to tell Rashami to oust Paras and Mahira out of the task. Paras then comes and destroys the shells of both Shehnaaz and Arti. This leads to a major argument among all the housemates. Arti and Shehnaaz comment that Mahira does not play with her own brain.

Shehnaaz informs Arti the reason behind the grudge that she holds for Paras and Mahira. She also says that they tried to defame her in front of the media. Arti tries to pacify her and asks her not to say such things. Paras, Asim and Shehnaaz try to clear things regarding the task. Bigg Boss schools Paras for destroying the shells and trying to cancel the task. They are informed that two more shells are sent for Shehnaaz and Arti so that they can continue the task. Paras and Mahira are still a part of the task who can either help Shehnaaz and Arti or go against them.

Paras, Mahira and Asim strategize against Arti and Shehnaaz. After that, they try different strategies to oust the other two from the shells. Paras throws talcum powder inside Shehnaaz’s shell but to no avail. He then throws some spice powder inside their shells too. Shehnaaz finally comes out and after some time, Arti also comes out. Shehnaaz says that her father was, in fact, right that Paras is her enemy. Sidharth tells Arti not to drink the cup of tea given by Asim to her during the task as he had mixed Paras’ medicine in it. Bigg Boss informs the housemates that the non – elite members have been nominated for the week as they have lost the task. On the other hand, elite club members Sidharth, Asim and Rashami use their immunities to save themselves from nominations. Mahira gets upset thereafter post which Paras tries to pacify her. She then says that she misses home post which Paras asks her to come and stay with him or meet him sometimes. He asks her whether she will miss him which she denies.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Shehnaaz get involved in an imaginary and hilarious phone conversation. Rashami and Arti have a discussion about the other housemates and the probability of reaching the finale. Arti says that Shehnaaz is a strong player post which Rashami says that eventually she became attached with the latter. Later on, Shehnaaz and Arti discuss the same.

