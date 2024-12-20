Youth caught making digital map of Army’s Panagarh station

A youth equipped with cyber equipment trespassed into the prohibited zone of the Indian Army’s Panagarh Base and was intercepted by jawans while preparing a digital map of the restricted area.

The youth claimed to be working for a private cellular network company, stating that he was preparing a route map for laying underground internet fibre cables and towers. However, he failed to produce valid documents to support his claim. Nilesh Yadav, the youth, hails from Banka district in Bihar. Army Civil Depot Jawans detected various mapping apps installed on his Android phone. Five cellphones were recovered from his possession.

The jawans suspected that he may be involved with foreign forces. The jawans handed over the youth to the officials of Budbud Police Station. The ACJM Court in Durgapur denied his bail petition and ordered five days of police remand to facilitate further interrogation and investigations.

