Youth beaten, nabbed for suspected kidnapping

A motorbike rider was severely beaten up after he tried to take a school girl on his motorcycle at Kathapul in Canning yesterday afternoon. The youth was later handed over to the police. Police said that while returning home from school, the girl was stopped by the biker.

The rider allegedly tried to mislead and take her away. Local residents noticed and blocked his path. They questioned the stranger and, finding inconsistencies in his answers, allegedly beat him up before handing him over to the police.

The incident took place in Kathpul area of Dighirpar village panchayat in Canning. According to local sources, on Monday afternoon, a fifth-grade student from Canning Dwarikanath Girls’ School was returning home alone. Suddenly, an unknown youth blocked her path and insisted on dropping her home, even claiming to know her father. Initially, the girl refused to get on the bike but changed her mind later. At that moment, locals intervened.

Police sources said the accused, Tapas Mapa, is from Manmathnagar village in Namkhana block. Locals suspected foul play when he tried to get the girl on his bike. They claimed he could not provide a satisfactory answer when questioned, leading to a severe beating. The locals also claimed he was intoxicated.

However, the accused claimed the girl had asked for his help and wanted a lift. He said he was attacked while trying to assist her. On Monday night, the girl’s father filed a written complaint at Canning police station. Canning SDPO Ramkumar Mandal said, “A complaint has been filed. We have detained a young man for questioning. The investigation is ongoing.”

The girl’s mother, Piyali Naskar, said, “We rushed to the spot after hearing the news and brought our daughter home. We are still scared and demand severe punishment for the culprit. I believe he tried to abduct her for trafficking.” Notably, in the past few days, there have been several reports of mob attacks on child abduction suspects in various parts of the state, with the highest number in North 24-Parganas. Some of the victims have died. Despite repeated police warning against rumours, mob attacks have continued. The state government has also expressed concern and ordered necessary measures.