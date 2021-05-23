A low pressure area formed over east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday, which is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and move towards West Bengal, adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around 26 May morning, the regional met department said. The system is very likely to cross the coasts of the two states and the neighbouring country on 26 May evening, said Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Director G K Das.

Wind speed is expected to reach 90-100 km per hour gusting to 110 kmph from 26 May forenoon along and off West Bengal, north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts, and increase thereafter till evening, he said.According to weather officials, like cyclone Amphanlast year, the landfall could occur in South 24-Parganas and the Sundarbans.

Das said light to moderate rainfall at most places of Gangetic West Bengal with heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to commence over coastal districts from 25 May with significant increase in intensity and area subsequently. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today reviewed the disaster management preparedness for impending Cyclone Yaas and would herself monitor the situation from the special control room that has been set up at Upanna, near Naban na on 25 and 26 May.

“I have extensively reviewed the Disaster Management preparedness with regards to the impending Yaas cyclone today afternoon with all senior officers of relevant Central & State agencies along with DMs & SPs,” Miss Banerjee tweeted.