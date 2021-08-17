Underground cable lines will be laid across 14 districts of the state with World Bank aid, according to state power department sources, which might cease land acquisition stir regarding laying overhead power lines above crop fields.

The Rs 2,800 crore project will lay underground cable lines through Murshidabad, Howrah, Purulia, Nadia, Bankura, Midnapur (East), north and south Dinajpur, Kalimpong, Coochbehar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri. The towns to get this facility are Asansol, Kharagpur, Rajarhat, Baruipur and Baguihati. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is keen on implementing this project.

Nandigram and Singur land agitations propelled Miss Banerjee to power and she would snub such chances for the opposition through the project. A few years ago the state witnessed a violent agitation at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas over the construction of a power sub-station and laying overhead power lines.

Congress and the Left had joined forces along with radical Left groups and the fallout of the stir was felt outside the district. Though West Bengal is a power surplus state, a leaky distribution system comes in the way of consumers from reaping its full benefit, power department sources stated. Initial investments are high but the high cost of compensation for the acquisition of land for overhead power lines will be dispensed with, sources added.

An international adviser is likely to be a part of the project. Sources stated that a tender has been floated for this purpose.