Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly criticised the Trinamul Congress and its supremo Mamata Banerjee in his “unique” style referring to certain “objectionable” poll graffiti that he had noticed.

“Didi’s men are making graffiti on the walls showing she is hitting my head with her foot and playing football. May I let you know Didi, you may do whatever you wish. I have always bowed my head to 130 crore Indians, but beware, I won’t allow you to kick Bengal’s vikash (development), dreams and aspirations like this any more.”

Modi addressed a huge poll rally at Tilabedia ground near the district town for nearly half- an-hour this afternoon.

The BJP was embarrassed over the last few days as the poll rallies by its heavyweights recorded scanty footfalls, which, however, was surpassed by the “enthusiastic” crowd in Bankura today.

Modi was visibly happy seeing the presence of the women and the young voters. An overwhelmed Modi said: “The crowd here, I guess, may challenge the turnout at the recent Brigade rally.” He started speaking in Bengali referring to Tagore’s song like – “Gram Chhara oi Ranga Matir path, Amar Mon bhulai re” that eulogises the red colour of the soil in this part of Bengal.

Modi also mocked at Mamata Banerjee for causing him inconvenience during his 2019 Lok Sabha campaign in Bankura and said: “I can recollect that Didi’s police stopped hundreds of buses on the road and even the police were engaged to frighten the decorators to prevent them from providing chairs for my meeting. Still, you cast your votes against Didi here braving police atrocities.”

Modi had to wave at the crowd standing on a vehicle on Sunday as the crowd was eager to catch a glimpse of him at the helipad.

Modi also came down heavily against Bengal’s alleged corruption and cut-money culture and held the ruling Trinamul Congress responsible for this.

He said: “TMC chole scam nie, BJP chole scheme nie (TMC is moving with scams, BJP with development schemes.” He ridiculed Mamata Banerjee’s regime, accusing the state government of blocking the central welfare funds in Bengal and indulging in scams with funds provided by Centre for multiple schemes.

A large part of Bankura is still reeling under severe crisis of water for drinking and irrigation purpose. Last week, home minister Amit Shah had declared that the BJP, if elected to power in Bengal, will ensure a mega water scheme using the waters of Gandheswari and Dwarkeswar rivers. Modi too reiterated this today. He said: “For this, a double engine growth was essential. You all know that.”