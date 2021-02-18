During Amit Shah’s rally at Namkhana in West Bengal on Thursday, few women showed black flag to him, leading to an abrupt break in the middle of the event.

According to Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, the protesting women breached through the barricades and demonstrated in front of Shah with black flags.

Reacting to the development, the Union Home Minister urged them to maintain decency and said, “This has been instructed by Mamata Banerjee. She has put women at the forefront to create chaos.”

Failing to get the situation under control, the security officials eventually applied force to get the women out of the rally ground.

Meanwhile, kicking off the last phase of BJP’s flagship ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Namkhana, Shah said, “Our aim is not just to replace Mamata Banerjee government with a BJP government. We want a socio-economic change in Bengal.”

“It’ll not merely be a change of the regime. This change will be for the dues of the farmers, for the respect of the women and for the rights of the poor. In Bengal, we need a government which can work in tandem with the Modi government.

“The economic condition of Bengal is so poor that even the state government employees don’t get salaries according to the seventh pay commission,” the Union Home Minister added.

Shah was also seen invoking the ongoing protests by the para teachers, who had recently stepped into a canal near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence to press for a salary hike.

“The para teachers are protesting here. They went down into Adi Ganga to demonstrate. I give my words that after coming to power we’ll create a high-level committee to increase their salary,” he said.

The defacto BJP’s second-in-command was also seen assuring the fishing community that it would be given an annual sum of rupees 6,000 as similar to the farmers.

“We’ll announce a lot of welfare programmes for the development of the fishing community. We’ll give rupees 6,000 to 4 lakh fishermen,” he said.