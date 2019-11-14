A mentally unstable woman residing at an old-age home on the southern fringes of the city was abducted and gangraped in a moving car on Monday night after she went out of her room.

The victim was dumped by the miscreants near Sonarpur from where she managed to get to a relative’s house in Gariahat.

Later, her family members lodged a complaint at Panchasayar police station.

“We have started an investigation based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s sister,” said Joint CP (crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage of the roads nearby and trying to identify the vehicle in which the woman was taken away. There was no CCTV camera installed inside the home and the CCTV fixed on the building opposite is non-functional,” he added.

Police said that the victim was shifted to the home only three days before the incident as her mother has been staying there after she broke her leg.

Police are checking whether the home had proper security arrangements in place and the owner of the home is being questioned.

An expert team will visit the spot tomorrow.

Family members of the woman have alleged negligence on the part of the authorities of the home.

“It is very shocking that she woke up in the middle of the night, opened the locked gate and went outside without anyone noticing her. The owner has also acknowledged that there was a lack of proper security measures there,” said the woman’s sister.

“I saw her in her room till 2 at night. But when I woke up to attend the needs of another inmate at around 3.30 a.m, she wasn’t there. I hurriedly came outside and saw that the back door was open and the lock and key was dangling. I immediately alerted others but there was no trace of her,” said the caretaker who used to attend the woman.