A woman constable of Kolkata Police today passed away in a city hospital due to dengue. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) meanwhile has been conducting drives in a bid to curb the outbreak of the vector borne disease.

A woman constable, Runu Biswas (29), who was posted in Amherst Street police station, was reportedly suffering from dengue. It was learnt that she was a resident of Baguihati and had been admitted in a hospital there since she was pregnant.

Ms Biswas had also delivered a child at the hospital.

Two days later, she was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata at EM Bypass when she was detected with dengue. Her conditions continued to deteriorate. Today morning, Runu Biswas, succumbed to her disease.

The death toll due to dengue continues to rise while KMC officials claimed they have doubled their efforts to curb the outbreak.

The deputy mayor and MMIC health, Atin Ghosh, recently said that the number of dengue affected, at present, ranges between 1,600 -2,500.

He further added that the rainfall during Puja has worsened the situation. A survey was carried out after Durga Pujas and it was observed that a total of 12 wards in boroughs 14, 10 and 7 under the KMC, have witnessed a spurt in number of dengue patients.

Mr Ghosh pointed out: “We have also given out strict instructions to borough health officers and have asked them to file cases wherever they observe a violation of dengue guidelines. The chief municipal health officer and the municipal commissioner will monitor the same.”

Meanwhile, the KMC mayor, Firhad Hakim, today visited ward 131 at Panchanantala Road in Behala where a land measuring approximately 10 acres is allegedly turning into a garbage dump. Some of the residents claimed that this land was a pond earlier and has been filled up by promoters.

Since then, garbage is being dumped regularly and which is increasing the number of dengue attacks in the area.

Mr Hakim said, as per KMC records, there was a pond at the place. However, since a court case is on concerning the land, the KMC will only act after it gets the verdict from the court.

The deputy mayor, Atin Ghosh, said: “The KMC is sending a proposal to the state government asking it to acquire vacant lands and ponds that have no ownership and are lying bereft of maintenance. There are also several vacant lands or water-bodies where the owner cannot be traced. These places are perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes.”

It may be noted that the solid waste management department has been asked to engage conservancy workers in carrying out cleaning of piled-up garbage in all wards concerned.