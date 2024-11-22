Woman complains of rape, colleague arrested

An event-management company staff was arrested by the police last midnight after a woman complained of rape and physical assault at a hotel in Benachity Market area here.

The 28-year-old victim was working with Dibyendu Bhattacharya, the accused hailing from Bamunara locality for the Kolkata based company. The woman said that she’d left the job six months ago but Dibyendu forced her to meet time and again showing her some intimate video clips of her, shot earlier. The woman distanced from the youth after she came to know that he’s married.

Yesterday, Dibyendu again called her up at a hotel in Benachity where he demanded sexual relations in exchange of deleting the videos. She said: “As I declined to agree, he flared up and started hitting me with a water bottle repeatedly.” The youth further raped her in the hotel room. The woman somehow escaped from his clutches around 1 am and informed the hotel manager. The manager called up the police and Dibyendu was arrested.

