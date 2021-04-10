Trinamul Congress government will be defeated since it has meted out poor governance in the last 10 years, Union home minister Amit Shah said today. Addressing a Press conference at the BJP election office at a city hotel, he said that Bengal’s people were against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee due to massive corruption in past 10 years.

“Didi (Mamata Banerjee) should introspect why people of Bengal are against her. It is because the law and order situation in Bengal has worsened, corruption is at its peak, people are fed up with 10 years of poor governance,” Shah said.

He lambasted Miss Banerjee for accusing central forces of interfering in polls at the behest of Union home ministry. “The TMC’s frustration over impending defeat is evident from Mamata Banerjee’s outbursts against CAPF. She should know central forces here are working under the Election Commission and not the home ministry. This is a question of the common sense,” he said.

“I have never heard the kind of comments Mamata Banerjee makes against the central forces. She is asking voters to gherao the central forces. Is she taking people towards anarchy? Does she want to win the polls by rigging? Same Mamata Banerjee used to request for CAPF. How people changed,” he said.

Referring to CAA, Shah said, if voted to power, BJP will reverse TMC’s resolution against it in the first Cabinet meeting. “People of Bengal are peeved with Mamata Banerjee’s failure to check infiltration, protest against CAA and appeasement politics,” he said.

Miss Banerjee appeals to the minority for unity which implies that TMC’s minority votes are eroding, he said and added, “How a CM could appeal like that? Didi (Mamata Banerjee) feels her appeal is only being heard by Muslims. But others listening to her should wonder why she doesn’t ask for votes from you”. Shah condemned the attack on BJP supporters inside Chetla police station, last night, and attack on journalist and BJP candidate Rantideb Sengupta.

Later, Shah visited Bhawanipore Assembly and distributed leaflets among voters. He was accompanied by Bhawanipore actor-turned-BJP candidate Rudranil Ghosh later he joined a roadshow at Jagaddal.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty during a roadshow today at Rajarhat said that West Bengal government deprived people by thwarting PM Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat which provide free access to healthcare. “Beneficiaries under this scheme could easily get treatment facility at Vellore, AIIMS in Delhi or any superspeciality hospitals. Why she (Mamata Banerjee) didn’t implement it?” he said.