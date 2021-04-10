Four persons were killed as CISF personnel allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Saturday, police said.

According to reports, they”attempted to snatch their rifles”.

The incident took place in Sitalkuchi area when voting was underway, a senior police officer said.

“A scuffle took place and locals gheraoed them and attempted to snatch their rifles, following which the central forces opened fire. Further details are awaited,” he said.

Election officials said a report on the incident has been sought from the district officials.

Polling is underway in 44 assembly constituencies of five districts in West Bengal for the fourth phase of assembly elections on Saturday. Considering the incidents of violence during the third phase of polling, the Election Commission has made an extensive arrangement to avoid any kind of untoward incidents.

373 candidates are contesting the fourth phase of the election.

Out of 44 Assembly constituencies slated for the polls, 11 are in South 24 parganas district, nine in Cooch Behar, five in Alipurduar district, nine in Howrah district and 10 in Hooghly district. Polling is scheduled in six constituencies of Kolkata including Behala East and West, Kasba, Metiabruz, Jadavpur and Tollygunje. Though these constituencies are part of South 24 Parganas but they fall under Kolkata`s administrative jurisdiction.

The ECI has deployed 35 general observers, 10 expenditure observers and nine police observers for the fourth phase of polls. There are webcasting facilities in 50 per cent of the booths.

(With PTI inputs)