Trinamul leaders start campaigning for rural polls

Around 25 Trinamul Congress leaders, including MPs, state ministers and MLAs started campaigning for the party nominees for the ensuing panchayat election today. On the first day campaign was held in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jhargram, Malda, Nadia, Hooghly, Howrah, Purulia, Uttar Dinajpur, east Midnapore, Dakshin Dinajpur, South 24-Parganas, West Midnapore, East Burdwan and Murshidabad.

It was learnt that Abhishek Banerjee, party’s national general secretary will campaign for the candidates. Trinamul ministers, including Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Aroop Biswas, Babul Supriyo, Pradip Mazumdar, Partha Bhowmick, Sujit Basu, Birbaha Hansda, Snehasis Chakraborty and Swapan Debnath are in the list of campaigners.

Party veteran Saugata Roy is campaigning in Hooghly district along with his Rajya Sabha colleague Dr Santanu Sen. The leaders will highlight the various schemes that have been taken up by the state government.

They will highlight how the Centre has stopped the money of various projects collectively worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore. The Centre has not cleared money for the 100 days’ work.