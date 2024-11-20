Web portal for loan management

Babul Supriyo, state IT and ITes minister inaugurated a website-based loan management system for the public enterprises and industrial reconstruction department, this afternoon.

After launching the website Mr Supriyo said this will rejuvenate the sick industrial units and help the state recover loans and strengthen the exchequer.

A senior state government official said the erstwhile industrial reconstruction department, now known as the public enterprise and industrial reconstruction department, used to give loans to the sick industries for the purpose of revival since the early 1980s. The loans were given sometimes under the approved schemes of the BIFR and sometimes under various schemes of the government under schemes like the West Bengal Industrial Renewal Scheme 2001.

However, the records of the loans were maintained manually and the process of monitoring was long and cumbersome. After the reconstitution of the department and shifting of the office, recovery of the interest on the loans became difficult. As a result, the state government lost money.

He said the online loan management software will help ensure real-time assessment of the interest accrued and smooth online payment. Once the interest is paid, there will be issuance of clearance certificates issued by the treasury to the companies with loans.

A training programme-cum-workshop on the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 was held.