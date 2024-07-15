Infosys begins functioning from own offices in New Town

IT giant Infosys has started functioning from its offices in New Town from Wednesday. This was announced by the state IT minister, Babul Supriyo. He has congratulated Infosys on the occasion and mentioned that it will fulfil the dream of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mr Supriyo commended all government departments for their effort to make this dream come true. The Infosys complex is situated on 50 acres of land. Miss Banerjee and senior officials of Infosys had laid the foundation stone.

Miss Banerjee had requested the IT professionals from Bengal not to go outside as they will get all the facilities here. Senior government officials said it would open a new chapter in the field of IT sector. Infosys is said to be planning to hire 5,000 IT professionals soon, which will be extended to 8,000 over a period of time.

The state of the art building has all modern facilities. The firm till now used to run its offices in a rental accomodation and the employees have started shifting to its new office. Wipro another IT giant has got 50 acres of land to set up its office. Sector V is the IT hub in the state. The state Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation has allotted 200 acres of land to set up an IT hub like the Silicon Valley. New Town has come up as a major IT hub in Eastern India. It is a green city will all modern amenities. Many companies with parent organisations in the US are working in New Town

Advertisement