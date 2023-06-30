‘Want to be ground zero-level Governor’

Governor CV Ananda Bose, after holding a meeting with a group of Hill-based regional party leaders, who are against the Trinamul Congress and its ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) here today, has said he would like to be a ‘ground zero governor’ so far as this election violence is concerned. “I will be going to understand and feel ground zero-level situations,” Dr Bose added. BJP’s Darjeeling MP Raju Bista led the all party delegation to meet Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose and appraised him about the deteriorating law and order situation in the areas under Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency, particularly the Hills regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, and even Chopra block in North Dinajpur district in relation to the ongoing panchayat polls.

Speaking to reporters Governor Dr Bose said: “I understand myself what is the ground-level situation. Yes, I would like to be a ground zero-level Governor so far as this election violence is concerned. Politics of intimidation, politics of murder and politics of threats has to go.” Governor Bose upheld the present verdict of Calcutta High Court and claimed that the order given by the court is very specific and instructions to the State Election Commission should be implemented to conduct free and fair polls just to maintain the spirit of the Constitution of India and democracy. The delegation has served a representation describing the present situation and requested that the election should be held in an atmosphere of peace, Governor said. They also said the central forces should be deployed not only during election but also post poll results, Dr Bose said, adding, “Many candidates have been prevented from filing nomination papers by the goons. A voice clip, recorded on the phone, said ‘withdraw your nomination…your life is secured.” “What is happening in the Hills is very disturbing. As a Governor I’m duty-bound to see orders of the high court are implemented with the spirit of democracy. We will certainly see people can vote freely and fearlessly and the present situation has to end,” Dr Bose said. “My objective is to see that the present situation has to change and should be changed immediately. We cannot tolerate it any more. We will not tolerate any more,” Governor also said.