TMC leader sets up control room for cyclone management

In a commendable show of leadership, Trinamul Congress Taldangra candidate for the Assembly bypolls Falguni Singhababu has set up a control room at Simlapal Trinamul Bhavan to manage the response to the impending cyclone Dana.

The control room, aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of local residents, will be fully operational from 24-26 October, providing critical support throughout the natural disaster.

Falguni Singhababu’s proactive efforts have earned him praise, as he has committed to personally overseeing the situation from the control room until the cyclone subsides. His direct involvement reflects a deep commitment to his community, reassuring locals that timely assistance will be available during this crucial period.

In the event of any emergency, residents are encouraged to contact the control room on 6294659828, where Singhababu’s team of dedicated volunteers will provide prompt assistance.

These volunteers will be stationed at the control room to monitor incoming calls and promptly respond. Depending on the nature and urgency of the requests, the volunteers will be dispatched to the necessary locations to provide assistance. Singhababu’s hands-on approach and dedication to ensuring that help is readily available have been highlighted as key to minimising the impact of the cyclone on the region.

“I’m not acting as the Taldangra TMC candidate, but simply continuing my commitment to stand by the people, especially in times of disaster, as I always have. This is why we have set up a control room in the party office here. We are fully prepared to support the people of Taldangra during this challenging time,” Falguni said. “Our control room will be active throughout the cyclone, ensuring anyone in need receives help. I will be here personally to make sure operations run smoothly,” he added.

As cyclone Dana approaches, bringing with it the threat of heavy rain and strong winds, Singhababu’s swift and decisive actions have been widely lauded by the local residents.