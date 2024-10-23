BJP workers, including leader join Trinamul in Taldangra

Bharatiya Janata Party supporters, including the block observer of Taldangra in Bankura district joined the Trinamul Congress on Tuesday.

The BJP leader Sagar Layak, who was the block observer of Taldangra, joined Trinamul Congress in presence of Falguni Singhababu, who is the party’s nominee for the ensuing by-election for the Taldangra Assembly seat. The seat fell vacant after Trinamul Congress MLA from the constituency Arup Chakraborty resigned to become the Lok Sabha MP. The by-election will be held on 13 November.

By-elections will be held in six Assembly seats. These are Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Medinipur, Taldangra and Haroa.

Trinamul Congress is leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory of the candidates.

Except Madarihat, the five Assembly seats were under Trinamul Congress’ control.

Dr Manas Bhuniya, veteran Trinamul Congress leader said every attempt is being made to ensure the victory of Sujoy Hazra, party’s nominee for Medinipur seat. The seat fell vacant after actor-turned-politician June Malliah resigned to become an MP. Party leaders and workers are taking out rallies and organising street corners. The Bijoya Sammelani events function as a platform to build contacts with people as people from all walks of life are invited to join the Bijoya Sammelani.

Partha Bhowmick, Trinamul Congress MP said party nominee Samir Dey from Naihati will win by at least 50,000 votes. The seat fell vacant after Mr Bhowmick resigned to become an MP.

Trinamul Congress leadership said party chairperson Mamata Banerjee had instructed that no casual approach to the election will be tolerated. After Kali Puja the party will swing into action and massive campaigns will be held in all the six seats where by-elections will be held.