Abhishek recovers after surgery

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is keeping well after the eye surgery abroad.

Mr Banerjee yesterday in his X handle wrote “I want to extend thanks to everyone for their kind wishes following my recent eye surgery. Since the road accident in 2016, I have faced ongoing challenges with my vision and this was my eighth surgery.

I am glad to share that the procedure went well and I am doing fine.While I am on the mend, I have to follow certain post operative guidelines and precautions to ensure a smooth healing and recovery. I stay hopeful and sincerely appreciate all your love, concern and kind wishes.”

