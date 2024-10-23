Abhishek recovers after surgery

BJP workers, including leader join Trinamul in Taldangra
Bharatiya Janata Party supporters, including the block observer of Taldangra in Bankura district joined the Trinamul Congress on Tuesday.
Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is keeping well after the eye surgery abroad.
Mr Banerjee yesterday in his X handle wrote “I want to extend thanks to everyone for their kind wishes following my recent eye surgery. Since the road accident in 2016, I have faced ongoing challenges with my vision and this was my eighth surgery.
I am glad to share that the procedure went well and I am doing fine.While I am on the mend, I have to follow certain post operative guidelines and precautions to ensure a smooth healing and recovery. I stay hopeful and sincerely appreciate all your love, concern and kind wishes.”
