Want Speaker to administer oath not Guv: Sayantika

The newly-elected Trinamul Congress MLA Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar constituency wants Biman Bandyopadhyay, Speaker of the state Assembly, to administer her the oath and not the Governor C V Ananda Bose.

Miss Banerjee on Monday met Mr Bandyopadhyay at the state legislative Assembly and discussed with him about her oath-taking programme.

After meeting the Speaker, Miss Banerjee told reporters, “I have written to the Governor requesting him to take initiative so that the Speaker can administer my oath in the Assembly where I as a MLA will work.”

“Two weeks have already elapsed after I was elected as an MLA but I am yet to take oath. I have only one-and-a-half years to work for the people in my constituency because the next Assembly elections are scheduled in 2026 in the state. But I am yet to start my work and that’s why I have written to the Governor,” she added.

Mr Bose has asked Miss Banerjee to come to Raj Bhavan on 26 June but she won’t go there. She has apparently made it clear today that the Speaker should administer her oath in the Assembly.

“I think Raj Bhavan has a role for delay in organising oath taking programmes of newly-elected MLAs.

Oath-taking of MLAs is a constitutional tradition and the Governor can come to the Assembly to administer oaths if he wishes. We can make all arrangements in this regard and have no problems,” Mr Bandyopadhyay told reporters after the meeting with Miss Banerjee.

On the other hand, another newly-elected Trinamul Congress MLA Rayat Hossain from Bhagbangola in Murshidabad has also reportedly got a WhatsApp message from Raj Bhavan to take oath there but he has not yet received any mail from Governor House.

He also wants to meet the Speaker to discuss the issue, it’s learnt.