District magistrate of West Burdwan, S Ponnambalam held an all-party meeting to discuss the release of the draft of special summary revision of the Electoral Roll 2025 at the conference hall of Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA).

Not only the representatives of all political parties, recognised by the Election Commission of India (EC) took part in this meeting, but also all the officials of district electoral cell, including the officer in-charge (Election) of West Burdwan district were also present.

Talking to the Media, S. Ponnambalam said that the meeting on the directives of the Election Commission of India has been held. In this meeting the issue of inclusion of the names of new voters in the electoral roll, any problems faced by old voters, deletion of names of deceased voters etc. were discussed.

He further added that new voters, who will attain the age of 18 years on 1 January 2025 to 1 October 2025, will be eligible to apply for inclusion of names in the electoral roll. These new voters have to visit his or her booth level officer and collect the forms.

He has even urged the voters, who have some faults in their EPIC cards, to apply for correction, which includes spellings of names, addresses and date of birth etc.

The forms will be available in all the booths from 2 pm to 4 pm on weekdays and from 11 am to 4 pm on Sundays. This process will continue till 12 December.

On 6 January, 2025 the draft voters list will be published. All new voters can also apply online within 12 December, DM of West Burdwan S. Ponnambalam said.W Burdwan DM holds all-party meeting on electoral rolls

STATESMAN NEWS SERVICE

ASANSOL, 13 NOVEMBER

