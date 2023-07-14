Violence erupts again in Bhangar, 10 injured

Unbridled violence in Bhangar, hotbed of political clashes flared up again today with 10 more persons being injured at Chaltaberia.

The injured, reportedly belonging to Indian Secular Front (ISF), sustained injuries when crude bombs blew up inside a house at Chaltaberia in Bhangar in the afternoon. The incident occurred while one of them was making bombs. According to local sources, the 10 ISF workers sustained severe burn injuries and the condition of four of them is stated to be critical. The critically injured were rushed to the state-run Calcutta National Medical Hospital (CNMCH) through Basanti Highway later in the afternoon.

All the victims are aged between 23 and 30. Policemen of Leather Complex police station intervened when the injured were being taken to the CNMCH and made necessary arrangements so that they could get emergency treatment at the hospital.

On Wednesday night, two ISF personnel and a villager were killed following a clash that broke out between the police and ISF supporters at Kanthalia near Bhangar in South 24-Parganas. Another youth was also killed on the same day in the area. According to local sources, the youth was not associated with any political party. Apart from this, a police officer and his bodyguard were severely injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, the visiting BJP’s fact-finding team, headed by former Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, visited the violence-hit Bhangar and several other areas since Wednesday to take stock of post-poll law and order situation in the state. The team also met the Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and briefed him about the ongoing widespread poll violence, allegedly sponsored by the ruling Trinamul Congress in the state. “We would expose the deteriorating law and order situation under Mamata Banerjee’s rule in Bengal before the world.

How innocent people are being killed by Trinamul Congress miscreants,” Mr Prasad alleged. “Why is there so much violence in Bengal? Why so many murders? Democracy in Bengal is ashamed,” he said. He further said, “I have heard that there has been pressure on the winning candidate to join the Trinamul. Otherwise, it has been said that the certificates will not be given.” Taking a dig at chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “I respect Mamata Banerjee as a fighting political leader, no matter how much our ideologies differ.” Arabul Islam, former Trinamul Congress MLA and party strongman from Bhangar told The Statesman, “ISF men, led by their leader Naushad Siddiqui have unleashed a reign of terror in Bhangar. They were making bombs today at Chaltaberia to create terror again.” Mr Siddiqui was not available for comment.