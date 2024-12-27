Veer Bal Diwas observed in Bagdogra

BJP leaders and RSS activists commemorated Veer Bal Diwas in the region today, paying tribute to the Sahibzadas, the young sons of Guru Gobind Singh, whose sacrifice and courage stand as a testament to India’s struggle for justice and faith.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista attended a special programme at a Gurudwara in Bagdogra on the occasion, which honours the bravery of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh (9) and Sahibzada Fateh Singh (6). On 26 December, 1705, the two sons of the 10th Sikh guru were buried alive by order of Mughal commander Wazir Khan after refusing to convert to Islam, choosing martyrdom to uphold their faith and protect their country.

Highlighting the historical significance, a senior RSS activist described 26 December as India’s “true Children’s Day,” commemorating the unparalleled sacrifice of these young heroes. Guru Gobind Singh, who fought many battles against the Mughals, also lost his elder sons in the Battle of Chamkaur, where they gave their lives for their country and religion.

Speaking at the event, MP Raju Bista recalled that on 9 January, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared 26 December as Veer Bal Diwas, ensuring the legacy of these brave children continues to inspire future generations.

The Sikh community, known for their commitment to “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat”, have been recognised for their selfless service, spirituality, patriotism, and sacrifices in protecting the nation and its dharma.

“All four sons of Guru Gobind Singh sacrificed their lives for the country and their faith. Observing Veer Bal Diwas is our duty to honour their legacy,” the RSS activist added.