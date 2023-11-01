VBU VC lodges plaint alleging threat from TMC leaders

The vice-chancellor of VisvaBharati University, professor Bidyut Chakraborty has sent a written complaint through email to Santiniketan police station, alleging that he feels his life is being threatened after senior Trinamul Congress leaders openly threatening him from the dharna mancha (protest site).

The Trinamul Congress has been staging a protest outside the Visva-Bharati University against the missing the name of Nobel laureate and founder Rabindranath Tagore from the plaque of World Heritage site status tag by UNESCO recently.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has openly criticized the move and has urged the Centre to instal the plaque with the name of Rabindranath Tagore and she has also given an ultimatum. A number of ministers, including MSME and textiles minister Chandranath Singha, transport minister Snehasish Chakraborty, MP Asit Mal etc have attended the dharna.

Meanwhile, former Nanoor MLA Gadadhar Hazra has threatened the VC during his speech, stating if the CM instructs, they will throw out the VC from the district within an hour. “We are peacefully organising the protest and the dharna mancha has been set up on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee.

The VC, fearing public outcry, is trying to divert the issue now,” said local MLA and state minister Chandranath Singha. Leader of opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikary and Governor CV Ananda Bose, are not happy with the missing of the name of Tagore from the world heritage tag plaque set up by the central varsity.

Even BJP general secretary and former Bolpur MP, Anupam Hazra, criticised the VC for the move. So far there has been no official comment available from either the Birbhum district police or the Santiniketan police station on this issue.