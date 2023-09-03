Under-trial dies in jail, mob blocks road in Panchla

Violence erupted in Panchla on Saturday after a 26- year-old under-trial died in a correctional home in Howrah on Friday night. Violent mob at Joynagar in Panchla area blocked roads and attacked police in protest. Trouble started on Friday night when relatives and local residents of Joynagar came to know about the untimely death of the youth Somnath Sardar inside the correctional home. Agitating locals alleged that he was beaten to death by police inside the jail. Somnath was arrested by police on Tuesday night in connection with an alleged criminal case of abducting a minor girl in the area.

He was remanded to jail custody on 30 August when was produced before the court by the police. According to Howrah district police, he fell ill suddenly on Friday night and was rushed to the Howrah District Hospital. But he died there the same night. As the news of his death spread local residents and his family members turned violent. “He succumbed to unbearable physical torture by police inside the jail custody.

He was beaten to death because we have seen injury marks on his face,” one of the deceased’s relatives alleged. Huge contingent of police and rapid action force (RAF) rushed to the spot and urged the agitating people to withdraw the blockade. But the mob gheraoed the police personnel and damaged their vehicles. Police are yet to find the exact cause of death.

Advertisement

According to Howrah district police administration sources, the body has been sent for post-mortem that will be performed in presence of the district magistrate. The entire autopsy process would also be video-graphed, the sources said requesting anonymity