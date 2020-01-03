Two persons, including a minor student, were shot at last night in Ratanpur area within Khargram police station limits in Murshidabad district, sources said.

The victims who were hit by bullets were identified as Entajul Sheikh, a local youth and Suraj Sheikh, a student of class-VIII at a local Madrassa. One bullet hit the right chest of the student while Entajul sustained bullet injury in his forearm, said local residents.

Both have been hospitalised, sources said. Suraj who runs a photocopy centre, alleged that two miscreants fired at them from point-blank range. The motive for the firing is yet to be ascertained.

“We were sitting at the shop. They (the goons) came and laid their gun on the table before me. They were drunk. They asked me for money. I instantly handed over the days’ collection to them. They took the money and then fired at us,” narrated Suraj.

According to eye-witnesses, Entajul had come to Suraj to photocopy a few documents and the incident took place shortly thereafter. On the basis of a written complaint last night, police registered a case under sections 341, 301, 326 of Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act.