Two Bangladeshis, trying to sneak into India, shot dead in Cooch Behar

The Border Security Forces on Monday shot dead two men trying to cross over from Bangladesh to India through the non-fenced border at Changrabanda under Mekhligunj police station in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, after they opened fire on being challenged.

The duo were identified as Younia Ali and Md Sagar, reportedly from Bangladesh’s Patgram.

According to local sources, the BSF has tightened its hold on the border area to check cattle smuggling. However, despite this, smugglers from Bangladesh allegedly continue to carry on with the illegal activity, using both open or barbed wire borders as corridors.

The area in question in Monday’s incident is adjacent to the Dharla river and so, barbed wire could not be installed in a four kilometre area. The smugglers try to take advantage of this situation.

According to BSF sources, on Monday morning, some people had entered Indian territory from Bangladesh to smuggle cattle. When the BSF challenged him, they attacked the BSF, which retaliated, killing the two.

As soon as the news of the incident was received, DIG, Jalpaiguri Sector, Sanjay Panth, BSF’s 146 Bn second-in-command Mohit Kothiyal, second in command of battalion number 146, and other senior officers of police and the administration reached the spot. The bodies have been handed over to the police for a post-mortem examination, and will subsequently be handed over to the BGB.