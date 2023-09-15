Two arrested in job fraud case in Bengal Food & Supplies Department

Kolkata Police on Friday said that two people have been arrested in connection to duping youths of money in exchange for jobs in the West Bengal Food & Supplies Department.

Sohag Biswas and Rittik Paul were arrested on Thursday, according to the police.

While Biswas is a resident of Murshidabad district, Paul hails from Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas.

The two accused were part of an online racket which lured youngsters for jobs in the state government department.

“Once they were able to trap any youth in their online con, the latter was asked to contact them at a specified place with Rs 3 lakhs. On the payment of money, the youths concerned were provided with appointment letters with the seals of the Department, which at a later stage were found to be fake,” said a city police official.

Recently, a youth from Kolkata contacted the city police about getting a similar fake appointment letter against payment of Rs 3 lakhs.

The cops started the investigation and ultimately on Thursday night arrested the two men.

Two mobile phones, a laptop and several bank account documents have been seized from the accused.

The police believe that more individuals are involved in the racket and are interrogating the duo to find out more details of the scam.