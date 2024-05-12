Free entry to Science City

Like previous years, Science City, Kolkata, is offering free entry for its esteemed visitors on 18-19 May as a part of the celebration of International Museum Day, which was established by ICOM and celebrated annually on this day. IMD serves as a global platform to promote the role of museums in cultural exchange and development. On this day, museums worldwide join hands to organise events, exhibitions, and educational programmes centred around the theme, emphasising the invaluable contribution of museums to society.

Since 1997, Science City, Kolkata, has been serving society and catering to the varied needs of the different sections of society. “Every year, we organise various programmes and activities on the occasion of International Museum Day and offer free entry to visitors. This year also, we have planned various programmes and activities on these two days, like exhibitions, panel discussions, demonstrations, and various programmes and activities for kids,” said Anurag Kumar, director, Science City, Kolkata.

