Trinamul to deploy battery of spokespersons to counter BJP

Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to the chief minister, party Lok Sabha MPs Mohua Moitra, and Saugata Roy and West Bengal minister Dr Shashi Panja have been made the national spokespersons of the Trinamul Congress, along with a host of others.

Veteran party leaders and Rajya Sabha members Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Derek O’ Brien, minister of state for finance Chandrima Bhattacharya and MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar have also been made national spokespersons.

State IT minister Babul Supriyo, party’s Rajya Sabha MPs Jawhar Sarkar, Sushmita Dev, former cricketer Kirti Azad, Saket Gokhale and former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma among others have also been named as national spokespersons by the party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

She has also designated party leaders who will speak at the state level. Kunal Ghosh, state general secretary of the party will be the spokesperson in West Bengal.

Party veterans Tapas Roy, Samir Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Jay Prakash Majumdar, Dr Manas Bhuniya have been made state spokespersons. Dr Shantanu Sen, Shanti Ram Mahato and Snehashis Chakraborty have also been made spokespersons.

A senior Trinamnul Congress leader said the spokespersons will not only get in touch with the media but also to give reply to the allegations made by the BJP.

“BJP is very strong in social media and spends thousands of rupees to circulate lies. To counter this, the party thought decided to go all out against the false allegations made by the BJP. BJP like in the past will spread lies before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and this time Trinamul is determined to counter the allegations,” the leader said.

It may be mentioned that party chairperson Mamata Banerjee has asked aspiriing politicians to be active on social media to counter the allegations made by the BJP.