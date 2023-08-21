Trinamul gearing up for TMCP anniversary

Trinamul Congress is gearing up to make the foundation day of the Trinamul Chatra Parishad ( TMCP) a grand success. A meeting will be held at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Mayo Road, which will be addressed by party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

After the formation of Trinamul Congress, 28 August is celebrated as the foundation day of the Trinamul Chhatra Parishad, the party’s student wing. Mamata Banerjee started her political career as a worker of the Indian National Congress-affiliated Chhatra Parishad. Miss Banerjee later left the Congress to form the Trinamul Congress. Miss Banerjee’s and Abhishek Banerjee’s remarks at the gathering are keenly awaited, particularly in view of the present situation in Jadavpur University where a student died at the main hostel in an incident linked to ragging in the institution.

So far nine present and past students have been arrested. Despite repeated requests by the University authoritiesm the students have refused to allow CCTV cameras to be installed in the campus saying that this would mean intrusion of their privacy. Miss Banerjee while addressing a gathering held recently said she did not like to go to Jadavpur University because of some students. TMCP so far has not tried seriously to gain control over JU which is still controlled by the students belonging to Left and ultra Left unions. TMCP leader Rajanya Halder said the task is difficult, but TMCP is determined to break the vested interest of some students.

Advertisement

Senior Trinamul leaders said Miss Banerjee and bhishek would give instructions to the students regarding JU. A team of TMC leaders comprising ministers and MPs went to the house of the deceased JU student Swapnadip Kundu and talked to his parents. They gave assurance to them that no one involved in the matter will be spared.

Miss Banerjee always want students to join politics and as this will one of the last major events before the Lok Sabha election scheduled to be held early next year, it is expected that the party’s chairperson and the national general secretary would give instructions to the students as to how they should organise movements to highlight the failure of the BJP and how they are fanning communalism.

The city is likely to come to a standstill as rallies from different parts in the city will converge at the Gandhi statue. Elaborate police arrangements will be made to ensure smooth proceedings.