Tribal girl student’s body found in farmland

Body of a tribal girl student was recovered from farmland with her throat slit on Thursday.

The incident sparked a sensation in Burdwan on 14 August and the aggrieved tribal community members blocked the Burdwan PS on Independence.

In the midst of R G Kar Medical College rape and murder incident, protest against the Burdwan incident gained momentum.

Today, the tribal girl students of Burdwan University also agitated at the BU campus demanding immediate arrest of the culprit.

Twenty-five-year-old Priyanka Hansda of Nandur village within the Burdwan PS area was a MA (philosophy) student of BU. Besides, she was serving as a part-time sales representative at a shopping mall in Burdwan town.

Her parents said, “On Wednesday midnight, she’d gone out for washroom, within the compound but for several hours wasn’t back, which perturbed us.” The deceased’s father Sukanta Hansda added, “We went out in search of her and we were shocked to see our daughter lying dead in a pool of blood in the vegetable field.” It’s barely 50 metres away from their hut.

On Independence Day, there were reports that the girl was first raped and then murdered, which went viral. Amandeep Singh, SP, East Burdwan, ruled out the chances of implicating the rape charge and said: “No evidence of rape was detected in autopsy. The family members too haven’t brought any such complaints.” He added: “We’ve already identified the culprit and our teams have been expedited for his arrest.” The district police have constituted a nine-member special investigation team to expedite the investigation.