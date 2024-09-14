Lightning death

Lightning strikes kill 15 in Odisha in two days; CM announces ex-gratia
As many as six persons died due to lightning strikes in five different districts of Odisha on Sunday.
A couple died when struck by lightning at a farmland in Memari in East Burdwan on Friday afternoon.
Bapi Tudu (40) and Arati Tudu (35) of Satgachia village were supervising cultivation in their farmland at Nabostha village, when lightning struck. The couple had taken shelter under a tree due to sudden rain when lightning struck them.
