# Bengal

Lightning death

A couple died when struck by lightning at a farmland in Memari in East Burdwan on Friday afternoon.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | September 14, 2024 9:33 am

Representation image

Bapi Tudu (40) and Arati Tudu (35) of Satgachia village were supervising cultivation in their farmland at Nabostha village, when lightning struck. The couple had taken shelter under a tree due to sudden rain when lightning struck them.

