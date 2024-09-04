Communal tension flares up after sexual assault in Telangana’s Asifabad

Communal tension flared up in Jainoor Mandal of Asifabad district of Telangana after a mob allegedly started attacking properties belonging to a minority community following sexual assault of a tribal woman by a Muslim auto rickshaw driver.

A bandh had been called today in the area following the case of sexual assault. During the bandh, a mob of 2,000 people started attacking properties belonging to the minority community. Although police reached the spot but were outnumbered by the attackers. Videos posted on social media showed smoke emanating as the mob set fire to the shops and destroyed furniture. A mosque was also attacked.

Reinforcements were sent in to enable the police to bring the situation under control. Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to the DGP Dr Jitender about the situation in Jainoor.

Advertisement

“Deeply disturbed by the brutal assault on a tribal woman by anti-social elements in Jainoor village, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Spoke to the victim’s family and offered support. Contacted DGP and sought swift and unbiased action against the perpetrators, responsible for the attack. Informed him to restore law and order in Jainoor promptly and effectively. The safety of our women and peace in our communities is paramount,” wrote the Union minister on ‘X’.

Owaisi said, “The auto driver was arrested and sent to jail. Today, I have heard that a masjid was attacked and I have seen the videos. I have been assured by the DGP that he is monitoring the situation and sending reinforcements. I am appealing for peace and urging the Telangana government no one should be allowed to take law into their own hands and those who are unleashing violence should be arrested… There should be rule of law. I hope that SP, Asifabad will normalise the situation and the perpetrators will be arrested and sent for trial.”

Amjed Ullah Khan of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) castigated the Congress government saying, “When Rome was burning Nero was playing flute – it’s the same with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Since last night there was communal tension in Jainoor town of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district but no precautionary measures were taken by DGP or SP which resulted in anti social elements gathering in large numbers today morning, taking out a rally without permission and damaging wherever they spotted Muslim shops.”

Khan alleged that Muslims were being attacked for voting for Congress and it was the 19th communal flare up since the national party came to power in Telangana.