Villagers oppose proposed canal excavation in Daspur

Tension is escalating in Daspur of West Midnapore as villagers have come together to oppose the state government’s plan to excavate a six-kilometer canal connecting the Chandreshwar Canal in Baikunthapur to the Shilabati river in Suratpur. The project, part of the Ghatal Master Plan aimed at flood mitigation, has sparked outrage among residents who fear the destruction of fertile farmland, homes, and livelihoods.

The newly-formed Chandreshwar Canal Excavation Protest Committee, comprising villagers from Daspur-1 and Daspur-2 blocks, has launched a grassroots campaign to resist the project. According to the committee, the proposed excavation would devastate vast stretches of triple-crop farmland and displace numerous families. Protesters have circulated leaflets across villages to raise awareness and garner support.

Committee secretary Harekrishna Jana questioned the legality and necessity of the project. “This canal was not mentioned in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted in 2011. We believe the plan is unscientific and will exacerbate flooding in Daspur rather than alleviate it. We will not allow this project to proceed,” he stated.

The government justifies the canal as a flood-relief measure to divert excess water from the Shilabati river. Irrigation minister Manas Bhunia acknowledged the protests, stating, “We are aware of the villagers’ concerns. Ashish Hutait, our agricultural and irrigation leader will address the issue. We are open to discussions, but the state government remains committed to the Ghatal Master Plan.”

The plan, long championed by actor-turned-politician Dev, the Trinamul MP for the area, has been a cornerstone of his electoral campaigns. Post-election, the irrigation department initiated steps to implement the plan, including installing heavy pumps in Ghatal town and channelling water from the Chandreshwar canal into the Rupnarayan river.

However, critics argue that the proposed canal contradicts earlier flood-mitigation strategies. Residents of Baikunthapur, Chandpur, Jhumjumi, Harirampur, and Suratpur claim the project will worsen the region’s flood risks. The controversy follows a detailed 2023 study that unveiled a flood susceptibility map for Ghatal using advanced machine learning models. The Statesman published a report on 2 October, 2023 mentioning the views of the researchers with shedding light on the flood susceptibility map. The research identified zones at risk, highlighting the intricate challenges of managing floods in the Shilabati river basin.

Utilizing advanced ensemble machine learning models and incorporating diverse datasets, including historical flood event records, satellite imagery, and rainfall data, the study meticulously analyzed the complexities of flooding in the Shilavati river basin and surrounding Ghatal areas.