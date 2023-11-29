Transport department mounts machines on buses to curb pollution

In its efforts to curb air pollution, the state transport department has installed ‘bus roof mounted air purification system’ (BRMAPS) in 51 buses run by the state transport corporation. The BRMAPS, as informed by the state transport minister, Snehasis Chakraborty, have been installed in diesel buses. The system not only measures the pollution level but also purifies the air. Earlier in June, the state pollution control board with the help of the scientists from IIT Delhi had installed the system in a few buses on an experimental basis.

The BRMAPS with installed sensors measure the particulate matter on a real time basis. The system then takes in the pollutants and releases filtered air while the vehicle is on the move. The real-time data is sent to the integrated command and control room of the West Bengal Pollution Board. According to Mr Chakraborty, the device was tested in three buses and the results have been encouraging.

After the successful experimentation of the system, the department has extended the installation of the system to 51 buses of its diesel fleet. The department is planning to extend the system with more buses run on diesel in future. As elaborated by the minister, the system might not even be required in the near future.

“We are trying to curb the pollution arising out of the diesel buses. However, a time will come when more and more electric vehicles and CNG buses will be rolled out. At that time, the system would not be required anymore,” said the minister.